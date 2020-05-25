Hush Market Capitalization Hits $696,820.04 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Hush has a market cap of $696,820.04 and $16,857.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00514347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00100257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00069301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,094,918 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

