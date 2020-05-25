Hydro Price Down 43.2% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, BitForex and Fatbtc. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $642,490.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.03691510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Mercatox, Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex, DEx.top, Upbit, BitMart, Fatbtc and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.