IDEX (IDEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,750.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. IDEX has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $17,750.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.02060613 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,254,155 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.