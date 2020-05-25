iExec RLC Market Capitalization Achieves $28.88 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004039 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.02060033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00094670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00183382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

