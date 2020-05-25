Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Reaches $17.04 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and $2.29 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbit, Bittrex and Indodax. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Vebitcoin, STEX, Indodax, HitBTC, Coinbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

