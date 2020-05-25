Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $15.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.73 million to $18.94 million. Imax reported sales of $104.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $184.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.61 million to $224.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $339.88 million, with estimates ranging from $289.77 million to $374.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Imax.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. 631,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.49. Imax has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Imax by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.