Insider Buying: Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) insider Mark Kerr acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,350.00 ($62,659.57).

Shares of ASX:CIE traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting A$0.53 ($0.38). 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.76. Contango Income Generator Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of A$0.96 ($0.68).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

