Insider Selling: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Timothy Jay Termuende sold 100,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$17,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,601,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,249.22.

Timothy Jay Termuende also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Timothy Jay Termuende acquired 25,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$3,625.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Timothy Jay Termuende purchased 20,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,300.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Timothy Jay Termuende purchased 14,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,540.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Timothy Jay Termuende purchased 10,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,100.00.

Shares of EPL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,731. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

