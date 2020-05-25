Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Andres Antonio Dasso sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.28, for a total value of C$153,134.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,838,966.06.

TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.12. 516,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,317. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.61. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$13.85 and a one year high of C$40.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

