Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post $236.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.30 million and the highest is $248.94 million. Integra Lifesciences reported sales of $383.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

IART traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 306,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 160.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

