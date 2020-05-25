Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.00

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 762500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

