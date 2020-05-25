IOST Price Reaches $0.0040 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, IOST has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $48.05 million and $42.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinZest, CoinBene, ABCC and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Vebitcoin, Coineal, IDEX, DigiFinex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitrue, BitMax, Cobinhood, ABCC, Koinex, IDAX, Binance, CoinZest, Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bithumb, GOPAX, Kucoin, WazirX, HitBTC, Zebpay, CoinBene, Bitkub, BitMart, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

