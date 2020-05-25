IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will report sales of $2.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. IsoRay posted sales of $1.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $14.64 million to $16.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IsoRay.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IsoRay stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 465,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,031. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

