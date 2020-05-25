JET8 Price Tops $0.0003 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 155.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. JET8 has a total market cap of $228,521.51 and $81.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 85% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official website is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

