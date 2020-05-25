Jewel Price Hits $0.30 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and approximately $365.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.02093282 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,045 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.