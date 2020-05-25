John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $987.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

