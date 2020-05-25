Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) Insider Brian Gilbertson Buys 1,134,688 Shares

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) insider Brian Gilbertson acquired 1,134,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$323,386.08 ($229,351.83).

ASX:JMS remained flat at $A$0.27 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday. 3,096,762 shares of the company were exchanged. Jupiter Mines Ltd has a one year low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a one year high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $528.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Jupiter Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

