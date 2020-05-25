Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.40

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 1132900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

KALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.17.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,135 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 1,954,890 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,170,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

