Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.94

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.94 and last traded at $150.05, with a volume of 95400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 302,805 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,986,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

