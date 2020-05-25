Koninklijke Ahold’s (ADRNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Shares of ADRNY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.