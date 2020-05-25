Lamden Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $11,595.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00028431 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

