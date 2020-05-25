Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Shares Up 11.2%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)’s share price shot up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.89, 261,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 145,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,288 shares of company stock worth $564,952.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.