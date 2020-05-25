LEOcoin (LC4) Market Cap Reaches $180,912.74

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $180,912.74 and approximately $108.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,911.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.11 or 0.02301616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.02585398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00482641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00688950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00076342 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00514476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

