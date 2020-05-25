Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $140,073.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

