Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Up 10.1%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 1,043,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,351,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.08.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lipocine news, Director John W. Higuchi acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 71.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

