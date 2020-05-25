Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $84,997.60

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $84,997.60 and $17.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

