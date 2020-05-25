Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00009421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex and Binance. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.93 million and $942,918.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.02060033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00094670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00183382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

