Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $174.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $126.98 and last traded at $125.71, with a volume of 283400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.35.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,712,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 95,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

