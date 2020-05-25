Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $501,409.57 and approximately $427.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.02059091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00094779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00183353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

