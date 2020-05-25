Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $32,352.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 80.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

