Maincoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $53,700.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.03883174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

