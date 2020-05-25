Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Cfra raised Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.37.

MDT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,174. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

