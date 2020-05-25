Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.37.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,517,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 24.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 336,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

