Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a sell rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.37.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.72. 6,517,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

