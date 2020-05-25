Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $127.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.37.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $94.72. 6,517,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

