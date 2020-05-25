MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $873,582.38 and $27,143.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.02098873 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00094129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00183115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

