Melon (MLN) Price Tops $3.95 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00044856 BTC on exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $46,986.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Melon

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

