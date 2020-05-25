Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $843.38

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $843.38 and last traded at $841.31, with a volume of 440600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $814.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $733.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $629.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

