Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Metal has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003390 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.03891186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031060 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

