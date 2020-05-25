MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 14% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $159.57 million and $12.37 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $18.09 or 0.00205496 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00822386 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034819 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002872 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,546,359 coins and its circulating supply is 8,820,254 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

