Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Head to Head Analysis

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Mimecast alerts:

This table compares Mimecast and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast -0.52% 0.63% 0.19% Varonis Systems -34.74% -93.70% -28.83%

This table compares Mimecast and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $426.96 million 5.80 -$2.20 million N/A N/A Varonis Systems $254.19 million 9.96 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -31.80

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Mimecast has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mimecast and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 3 14 0 2.82 Varonis Systems 0 2 12 0 2.86

Mimecast currently has a consensus target price of $53.76, suggesting a potential upside of 35.70%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $81.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Mimecast’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Mimecast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mimecast beats Varonis Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.