MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Up 32%

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND)’s share price rose 32% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 1,018,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,696% from the average daily volume of 56,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Get MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIND. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 523,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.