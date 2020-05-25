Monolith (TKN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,846.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $6.02 million and $9,846.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.03883174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

