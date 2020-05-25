MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. MRC Global posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In other MRC Global news, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MRC Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

MRC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 378,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 2.32. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.35.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

