MVL (MVL) Market Cap Reaches $3.46 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. MVL has a market cap of $3.46 million and $123,365.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, IDEX and UEX. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.03881639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDEX, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.