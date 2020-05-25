Nectar One Day Volume Hits $159.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $5.60 and $20.33. Nectar has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028622 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029765 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,989.05 or 1.00032474 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00079020 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.