New Relic (NEWR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2020 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/16/2020 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/15/2020 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/8/2020 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/6/2020 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $56.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NEWR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.81. 1,563,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in New Relic by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in New Relic by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,513 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,502,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after purchasing an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

