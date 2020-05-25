NEXT (NET) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.87 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. NEXT has a market cap of $54.93 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00015419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 176.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00481675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

