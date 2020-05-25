NOIA Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $100,727.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.03852416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004023 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031299 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

