NOIA Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $123,242.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.03808230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031027 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

